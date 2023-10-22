Thomas Preining secures championship title in DTM

The DTM championship has been decided: Thomas Preining in the Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R has secured the title in the 2023 DTM season after the final qualifying session.

The fair is read, Thomas Preining is DTM champion! With pole position for the second DTM round in Hockenheim, the Manthey EMA driver secured the title in the 2023 DTM season. In front of the eyes of his father Andreas, who is a former motorbike world championship driver and now works as a private investigator in Linz, the Porsche works driver drove to an early title win with pole position.

Second place on the grid went to his title rival Mirko Bortolotti. The Italian was 0.006 seconds off Preining's best time in the Grello Porsche in an exciting session in the SSR Performance Lamborghini.

Luca Stolz in the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes completed the Top 3.

Result (Top 10):

1st Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3rd Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Sheldon van der Linde - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

5th Laurin Heinrich - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

7th Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

8th Christian Engelhart - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

9th Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3