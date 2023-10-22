Champion Thomas Preining ends DTM season with victory

Thomas Preining ends the DTM season in style. Third win of the season for the Austrian in the Grello Porsche - Preining scored all 56 possible points in Hockenheim - a perfect weekend.

2023 DTM champion Thomas Preining ends the season in style - the Austrian also wins the second race in Hockenheim. Preining, who secured the title in qualifying early on Sunday morning, prevailed in the Grello Porsche. Preining thus scored all 56 points at the weekend in Hockenheim.

Second place went to Mirko Bortolotti in the SSR Performance Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 after a thrilling duel over the entire race distance. Less than one second separated the cars in the end, despite a spin-off by Bortolotti on the last lap of the race.

René Rast completed the podium in the Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 after Maro Engel lost two positions following technical problems on the final lap. The three-time champion fought his way from 23rd on the grid to finish on the podium

Five minutes into the race, the safety car had to come onto the track. Marco Wittmann hit the rear of Christian Engelhart's Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini hard when braking for the hairpin. Engelhart then hit the track barrier hard.

Result (Top 10):

1st Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3rd René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

4th Sheldon van der Linde - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

5th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Laurin Heinrich - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Lucas Auer - Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

10th Marco Wittmann - Project 1 - BMW M4 GT3