ADAC launches "Road to DTM" - promotion for champions

ADAC strengthens the pyramid on the DTM platform. In 2025, the 2024 ADAC GT Masters champion will move up to the DTM and the ADAC GT4 Germany champion will move up to the ADAC GT Masters.

A new "Road to DTM" programme for young drivers ensures continuous support on the DTM platform. The dates for the eight events of the 2024 season have already been set, with the season opener taking place from 26 to 28 April at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. Fans can now buy tickets for the new season from 39 euros at dtm.com, and all DTM races will also be broadcast live by TV partner ProSieben next year.

With a new "Road to DTM" programme for young talents, ADAC will be using the synergy effects of its GT series for a consistent young driver programme in the top DTM class next year. The best youngster in the ADAC GT Masters will receive a grid spot for the 2025 DTM, while the best young driver from the ADAC GT4 Germany will be rewarded with a cockpit in the 2025 ADAC GT Masters.

ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss cited MotoGP as an example of the support programme.

"We experienced a picture-perfect final weekend at Hockenheim in front of an impressive crowd. The enormous number of spectators shows that our concept is very well received by the fans. We have experienced a highly competitive and balanced season with twelve different winners and a thrilling title fight. In our first year as promoters, we were able to give the series a fresh profile that is accepted by fans and participants. The direction is right, next year, the DTM will celebrate its 40th anniversary, so we will shift up another gear," said ADAC Sport President Dr Gerd Ennser, summing up the season positively.

"We have fixed the framework conditions for the DTM 2024 at an early stage and have already received strong signals from new teams and manufacturers," said ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss. "From mid-November onwards, teams can sign up for DTM 2024, and the fans have every reason to look forward to next year."