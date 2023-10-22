Thomas Preining: Lechner School and Porsche Baccalaureate

Thomas Preining became the first Austrian to secure the DTM title. A performance by the Porsche works driver who took his seat at the wheel of the popular Grello Porsche and thrilled the fans.

One can imagine the broad grin with which Walter Lechner (1949-2020) would have congratulated the youngest champion from his school. Because like many later highly successful racing drivers before him, the 25-year-old from Linz had been able to lay the foundations for a professional career at the highest level under the wing of the man from Faistenau and his two sons Robert and Walter jun.

Preining joined the Salzburg team in 2016 in his second year in Formula 4, but after finishing fourth overall with two race wins, the parents (father Andreas worked as a detective after his time as a professional in the World Motorcycle Championship) lacked the money that would have been needed for a promotion to higher monoposto classes. The catch-all was a one-make cup, so in 2017 the Lechners fielded young Thommy in Porsche cups: 17th in the Supercup, seventh in the German Carrera Cup. In the latter, Preining became the measure of all things a year later: with ten victories in 14 races, he was the superior champion. He finished third in the Supercup and, together with Michael Ammermüller, won the team title for BWT Lechner.

The successes had long since paved the way to Stuttgart: Porsche provided Preining with a junior contract as early as 2017 after the tough screening process for which the Lechners had registered him. In 2019, he was sent by Porsche as a Young Professional to the World Endurance Championship, the American Sports Car Championship (IMSA) and even to Formula E as a test driver. In the Six Hours of Fuji, the 1000 Miles of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Preining finished fourth with his teammates on each occasion. He has been a works driver since 2021 and contributed to Porsche racing highlights - with the first Porsche victory in the DTM (Norisring 2022 in Timo Bernhard's team) and now with the first championship win in the DTM by a Porsche driver, with whom he also achieved the brand and team titles. Speaking of teams: His partner in Porsche's factory-supported Manthey team, who had finished second behind the Linz driver on Saturday and fixed the first Porsche one-two in the DTM, is Dennis Olsen - the Norwegian also went through the Lechner school, was runner-up in the Supercup in 2017. René Rast is a multiple DTM and Supercup champion who was sponsored by the Lechners.

Ups and downs at Hockenheim

Hockenheim always seems to hold special things in store for Preining. Almost exactly five years ago (September 2018), two victories in the Carrera Cup as the new champion, now DTM champion there. The horror accident a year ago after a collision with David Schumacher can almost be forgotten. And now the final double...

"It is fantastic that we could celebrate the team championship with a double victory on Saturday. That's what we've been working towards this season. The fact that I had to fight for the drivers' title until the last race doesn't matter. I'm grateful to my team and all my partners," said the Linz native, who was congratulated not only by Porsche celebrities from Chief Technical Officer Michael Steiner to Head of Sport Thomas Laudenbach, but also by "teacher" Robert Lechner.

He assesses his former protégé as follows: "He caught our eye early on because of his talent and speed, which is why we brought him to us. How he then rose to become a works driver at Porsche and where he is now is impressive. He has the instinct to overtake and he has the confidence to be a champion. This weekend we saw the best Tommy ever."

"I am mega happy and also relieved. I want to thank everyone, with the team and with my family who gave me so much support," Preining said. Viennese Bortolotti was the first to offer his heartfelt congratulations.

Afterwards he explained: "There are days when you win and days when you don't win. The last races didn't really go for us, but yesterday we managed a terrific race, even if it was only fifth place. I'm proud that we were in the title fight until the last day of the season."

Berger: "Business card opens doors"

Former F1 driver and DTM boss Gerhard Berger was among those who rated Preining's performance very highly: "Becoming DTM champion is a business card that can open many doors. He did an extremely great job and was consistently fast throughout the season. With Bortolotti, he beat the toughest opponent, which proves his class."

And Porsche's Sports Director Thomas Laudenbach praised the works driver not only for his current form, but also for his development over the past years: "I'm particularly pleased that one of our 'home-growns' became champion."