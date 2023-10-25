Thomas Jäger (AMG) looks back on the 2023 DTM season

The 2023 DTM season came to an end in Hockenheim. After winning the championship and runner-up titles in previous years, Mercedes-AMG started the racing year optimistically. But as the best Mercedes driver, Luca Stolz only finished the season in sixth position.

The 2023 DTM season is behind us. What is your conclusion?

Thomas Jäger: "After the championship and runner-up titles in the last two years and the worldwide successes of our Mercedes-AMG GT3 and our Customer Racing Teams, we were of course looking to be successful in the DTM with our top teams. However, the season opener at Oschersleben was difficult. That's when we noticed that the changeover to the new rules without heated blankets for the tyres is a big challenge for us. Over the distance, our car is easy on the tyres. That's good because you can set consistently fast lap times over a long period of time. But in short qualifying it's a disadvantage because you need longer to warm up the tyres and get them into the right working window, especially in cool conditions. Nevertheless, we have taken seven podiums, including two wins. Especially on weekends with warm temperatures and a lot of grip on the track. That suited us."

The line-up this year included one performance driver and one junior driver per team from the Mercedes-AMG Driver Pool. How did that work out?

Thomas Jäger: "We started with this concept back in 2021. Young drivers can learn a lot from the veterans and thus progress more quickly. We attach a lot of importance to transparency and to sharing all knowledge. In this way, we want to develop the young riders in particular and bring them up to the professional level to see: Will these become the top performers of tomorrow? We are known worldwide for our excellent customer sports programme and want to promote and develop young drivers accordingly. This has proved successful in recent years and we are considering how to develop this further in the future. At our Young Driver Test in Valencia in a few weeks' time, we'll have the chance to sift through more talent that might one day make the step into the DTM and benefit from our model."

In 2023, the ADAC was in charge of the DTM for the first time. How do you rate the cooperation in the first year?

Thomas Jäger: "It was an important step that ADAC took over this platform and successfully continued it. Mercedes-AMG has a long and successful history here and the DTM is a very important series, not only for German motorsport. The cooperation with ADAC is very good and they are open to suggestions and improvements. We see the enthusiasm and had excellent attendance figures this year - 88,000 spectators last time at Hockenheim. If all the manufacturers work together and strengthen the platform, it has the potential to continue to develop very well. Then the DTM has a good future."