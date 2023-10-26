Infront takes over exclusive marketing of the DTM

ADAC and Infront expand their long-standing cooperation. Infront will take over the exclusive marketing of the DTM. Other racing series such as the ADAC GT Masters will also be marketed.

During the season finale in Hockenheim, the ADAC announced that Infront will take over the exclusive marketing of the DTM and other top-class racing series of the ADAC with immediate effect.

In the commercial area, ADAC and Infront are expanding their long-standing cooperation. Within the framework of the partnership, Infront will distribute the marketing rights of all racing series from ADAC Motorsport's rights portfolio, including as exclusive marketer the current flagship series DTM and ADAC GT Masters, which will be jointly developed by ADAC and Infront to create a unique platform for companies and brands.

Matthias Pietza, Managing Director at Infront Germany: "This partnership is very special for us. Thanks to our long-standing cooperation with ADAC, we have a basis of trust on which we can optimally build with our team on site. We are very much looking forward to using ADAC's experience and our expertise to make the sport even more attractive for companies and their brands. At the same time, we want to create a unique platform where first-class motorsport and innovation go hand in hand."

ADAC is consistently continuing the sustainability projects introduced in the DTM this year. In 2024, the DTM and the ADAC's supporting race series will continue to run on a sustainable fuel. The initiative of the DTM and the water technology company BWT to reduce plastic waste was a complete success. By using water dispensers in the paddock and spectator areas, more than 307,000 plastic bottles could be saved. This project will be continued next year.

Also in 2024, all 16 DTM season races will be broadcast live on ProSieben on free TV.