SSR Performance extends contract with Lamborghini

SSR Performance will continue to rely on Lamborghini in the future. After the finale in Hockenheim, the racing team from Munich announced that the contract with the Italian manufacturer had been extended.

The battle for the 2023 DTM crown could not have been more exciting: Right up to the final day of the season, SSR Performance driver Mirko Bortolotti and his team fought for the title at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg! In the end, Stefan Schlund's team and the Italian celebrated the runner-up championship. "What a season! We gave everything until the last lap. Even when the championship was already decided after the qualifying on Sunday morning. There is no reason to hide, quite the opposite. SSR Performance took the first win in the DTM for Lamborghini with Franck Perera, and Mirko's three successes also speak for themselves. I am so proud of each and every one of them. Thank you for this year," said the happy team owner.

All in all, SSR Performance can look back on a very successful first season with Lamborghini in the DTM: A total of four times, a driver from the Munich team stood at the top of the podium. No other racing team celebrated so many victories in the 2023 DTM. 17 points in qualifying also underline the strong pace. SSR Performance also finished in a top position in the team standings, coming in second.

Saturday's qualifying started in the morning with bright sunshine and temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius. Title contender Bortolotti set the fastest lap of the session shortly before the end with 1:37.023 minutes. However, the Italian was stripped of his top time by the race stewards, who cited a breach of the track limits as the reason for the decision. In the end, the Lamborghini driver finished eighth. Fellow factory driver Franck Perera managed a strong fourth place. Alessio Deledda drove to 28th position.

At midday, the 28 DTM drivers started Saturday's race on the 4.574-kilometre track in similar weather conditions. Bortolotti made up one position at the beginning of the race, on lap 28 the 33-year-old fought his way into sixth place, only four laps later he improved again and secured enough points with fifth place to still be a title contender on Sunday. Perera had to complete a penalty lap due to increased speed in the pit lane and eventually finished the race in 13th place. Deledda pitted his Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 early due to technical problems.

On Sunday, it was all up to the driver. In the morning qualifying, Bortolotti did not show any nerves and ended up on the first row of the grid with his number 92 Lamborghini. But the points gap after the session was too big to make the championship perfect. The SSR Performance driver showed himself to be a true sportsman and was the first to congratulate pole-setter and new 2023 DTM Champion Thomas Preining.

Bortolotti completed the final race of the season without any mistakes, fought until the last lap and finished second. "I am proud of my team, my manufacturer and myself. The season was almost perfect, we gave everything and consistently performed at a tremendously high level. SSR Performance did an incredible job. We didn't get the championship, but finishing runner-up is no loss," said Bortolotti. Perera, who had started the 16th race of the season from 22nd position, made up three places at the beginning, fell back to last place due to a collision through no fault of his own, but fought his way back and was classified 14th in the end. The Frenchman is eleventh in the 29-driver overall classification. Lamborghini junior Deledda slid off the track in the race and again came into the pits early.

SSR Performance would like to thank all its partners, sponsors, drivers, friends and fans for a sensational 2023 DTM, with a special thanks to Lamborghini Squadra Corse: "To end the first season together with such a result is incredible. The partnership with Lamborghini has been consistently positive and highly professional. We have grown together more and more and feel like part of the family. We are all the happier that we were able to set the course for 2024 at the finale and extend the contract," said team boss Mario Schuhbauer.