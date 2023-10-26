Project 1 continues to promote young talent in 2024

From the BMW M2 Cup via the ADAC GT4 Germany to the DTM. Project 1 will continue its support concept for young racing drivers in 2024. The BMW M2 Cup will once again compete six times on the DTM platform.

In three successful years, the BMW M2 Cup from Project 1 has gone from strength to strength. The special feature of the concept, to promote young talent not only on but also off the track and to prepare them in the best possible way for a career in professional motorsport with targeted specialist content, has proven its worth and is now well established.

This is why this concept and the training school will be continued at six events and twelve races in 2024, within the framework of the DTM and in close coordination with the DTM promoter ADAC. Equal opportunities, transparency and individual driver support are the focus here.

"We are constantly learning from the implementation and cooperation with the young drivers, some of whom come to us directly from karting," says Jörg Michaelis, who is responsible for the DTM platform at Project 1, emphasising the importance of this long-term project.

Christian Göbel, Project Manager BMW M2 Cup, added before the DTM finale in Hockenheim: "With an average age of 18, we have proven that we could close the gap from karting to GT racing in the best possible way. We are already providing lasting proof of this project this weekend at Hockenheim, where we already have agreements with a number of drivers for 2024."