DTM publishes annual film for the 2023 season

After the film premiered at the championship celebration on Sunday evening, it can now also be found on YouTube. The annual film for the 2023 DTM season has been released and summarises the best moments of the season.

The season film for the 2023 DTM season premiered at the championship party on Sunday evening. The film was well received by the drivers, team members and journalists present and caused a few laughs.

The video is directed by Dave Richardson, who is known in the English-speaking world only as "The Voice of DTM". In the clip, Richardson takes on the role of the DTM drivers' teacher.

In addition, the video summarises the most spectacular and exciting moments of the 2023 DTM season, which definitely whet the appetite for the DTM and already fuel the anticipation for the 2024 season.

You can watch the video here: