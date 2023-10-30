ADAC: Further details on "Road to DTM" sponsorship

An ADAC spokesman gave further details on the "Road to DTM" sponsorship. For the 2025 season, the best young driver from the ADAC GT Masters will move up to the DTM. Promotion from the ADAC GT4 Germany to the ADAC GT Masters.

With a new "Road to DTM" programme for young talent, ADAC will be using the synergy effects of the GT racing series for a consistent young driver programme in the top DTM class next year. The best youngster in the ADAC GT Masters will receive a grid spot for the 2025 DTM, while the best young driver from the ADAC GT4 Germany will be rewarded with a cockpit in the 2025 ADAC GT Masters.

The programme received a lot of praise from drivers and teams, but also raised some questions. For example, who is the driver to move up to the next higher racing series when two junior drivers are on one car and what exactly the ADAC sponsorship will look like.

For the junior drivers who move up from the ADAC GT Masters or the ADAC GT4 Germany to the next higher race series, the ADAC will pay the registration fee in the championship. In addition to the starting place, the driver also brings a contingent of tyres, which is also a great financial relief for the driver and the corresponding team.

"The sponsorship will go to one driver, we will publish details of the specific criteria and the scoring mode shortly, as it may well be that two drivers eligible for scoring will start on one car in the ADAC GT Masters or ADAC GT4 Germany, but the sponsorship will only go to one driver, for this reason you cannot take the Junior classification for the Road to DTM classification, but the drivers will come from the Junior classification," an ADAC spokesman told Speedweek.