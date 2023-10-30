Interview with DTM champion Thomas Preining (Manthey)

Porsche ace became the first Austrian to win the DTM championship. The son of former World Motorcycle Championship driver Andreas Preining talks about winning the title, a phone call from Dr Wolfgang Porsche and radio traffic in qualifying.

For Thomas Preining, the DTM season finale at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg turned into a championship gala: The Porsche works driver took two pole positions, won both races and became the first Austrian to be crowned champion. In this interview, the 25-year-old from Manthey EMA talks about his first days as DTM overall winner, his fiercest rival Mirko Bortolotti and a job in Formula 1.

Since a few days you can call yourself DTM champion. How does that sound?

It's a mega feeling that I'm just enjoying at the moment. You work your whole career for moments like this. I'm super happy that I was able to prove myself on such a big stage as the DTM.

How many messages did you receive after winning the title?

I think pretty much every contact in my mobile has written to me, including some unknown numbers. It was just great that so many people were happy for me. On top of that, there were all the fans on site and also my family who were there in Hockenheim. I will remember this weekend forever.

What congratulations made you particularly happy?

Dr Wolfgang Porsche contacted me. As a Porsche works driver, you shouldn't miss a call like that, it was a very special phone call for me. He was really happy to see his brand at the top of the DTM. It makes me very proud that I was able to give something back to Porsche for their trust in me. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume also congratulated me on the title.

Your first congratulator was, of all people, runner-up Mirko Bortolotti. How surprising was that?

In the minutes after the decision, I honestly didn't think about who could congratulate me and when. But I found Mirko's action very respectful. When you travel to Hockenheim with high hopes and then don't achieve your goal, it's definitely not an easy situation. That's why I give him all the more credit for coming to my car directly after qualifying.

At what point did you believe that your fast lap could make you the champion?

As a driver, of course you have a feeling if it could be a good time. At the end of the second sector I felt that I was really going to hit the track. But I didn't know if that would be enough for pole or eighth place in the end. The qualifying times in the DTM are simply too close together for that.

How did you experience the decisive qualifying session?

Unlike in the race, you are fully focused on yourself and push yourself to the max, which makes it a very emotional experience. For a long time I didn't know what the current best time was, what Mirko Bortolotti was doing and where I stood. Only when my team informed me about the pole position via radio did I realise that I was the champion.

Six thousandths of a second on Mirko Bortolotti made the difference - would you rather have been champion in the race?

Of course it was unusual that the title was decided in qualifying. But I think the tension was unbelievably high and the championship fight lacked nothing at all. In the DTM, it's incredibly close, especially in qualifying. That's why I think it's good that the top three get points in qualifying. From my point of view, it should be rewarded if you put in a strong performance there.

Among the spectators on site were Porsche board members Michael Steiner and Andreas Haffner as well as Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Porsche Motorsport. An additional burden?

I perceived their visit as positive pressure. It shows that Porsche cares about what we have achieved as Manthey EMA in the DTM. I see that as appreciation and for me it was a motivation to put on a good show for everyone on site.

What place of honour did you give the DTM championship trophy?

The trophy is currently still with my parents, because I would never have got this big trophy on the plane. But I'll be picking it up soon. Before that, I still have to find a suitable place for it. I've never won such a huge trophy before, and with its weight I certainly can't put it on any dresser.

Besides winning the title at Hockenheim, what were your highlights of the season?

Definitely the victory at the Norisring, an incredibly turbulent race from start to finish. The highlight was my overtaking manoeuvre against René Rast. It's a great feeling when you win a battle against such a great racing driver like him. I also like to think about my home race at the Red Bull Ring. It's just cool to race at home on such a beautiful track in front of your own fans. I've never had such a support as there before.

On the driver's door of your Porsche 911 GT3 R it says "Don't talk to the bus driver during quali". What's that all about?

My mechanics put the sticker on my car during the season. There was a situation during qualifying where I was scolding my engineer. I was on a fast lap when he said something to me over the radio. Normally we communicate on the straights, but due to a GPS problem he spoke to me just as I was turning into a corner. Then you get scared in the first moment. The team made a joke out of it and created this sticker.

What was on your agenda in the days after the DTM finale?

I drove from Hockenheim to Weissach and sat in the simulator there. Right after the biggest success of my career so far, it might not have been my most productive day, but I gave it my all. Then I went home. I slept in and ordered pizza with my girlfriend the next day. I also had a couple of internal team meetings to attend, for which there was no time on Sunday for good reasons. So whoever drives for Manthey EMA next year can look forward to suggestions for improvement from me. Of course, I would like to defend my title, but my programme for 2024 is not yet fixed.

What other motorsport activities await you this year?

Last weekend I was at the Formula 1 race in Mexico. There I experienced motorsport from the role of co-commentator for ORF. In a few days I'll be flying to Bahrain to take part in the FIA WEC rookie test with the Porsche 963. I've never driven such a prototype car before, so that will be really cool. I'm also going to Macau in November to race at the legendary Guia Circuit for the first time. I'm really looking forward to that.