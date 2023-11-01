DTM: Disappointing viewer figures on ProSieben
At the Sachsenring, the ran racing team celebrated the 100th race broadcast in the DTM. But when looking back at the audience figures for the 2023 season, the people responsible at ran racing, ProSieben and the ADAC will not be in a celebratory mood.
In its ratings check of the entire season, the specialist portal Quotenmeter.de repeatedly used expressions such as "terrible market share" or "terrible market shares". Especially in the advertising-relevant group of 14 to 49-year-old viewers, the audience share was shockingly low.
The rain show of the DTM at the Nürburgring attracted the most viewers in front of the TV sets. A total of 550,000 viewers tuned in for Sunday's race, with 240,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group. The race achieved a total market share of 8 %.
Despite a possible title decision, only 200,000 viewers tuned in for the first race in Hockenheim on Saturday, in the advertising-relevant group it was 60,000 viewers, which meant a market share of 3.4 %.
The audience figures for the 2023 DTM season:
Oschersleben I: 270,000 viewers (120,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.6 % market share
Oschersleben II: 370,000 viewers (90,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 5.1 % market share
Zandvoort I: 290,000 viewers (70,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.9 % market share
Zandvoort II: 430,000 viewers (70,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 5 % market share
Norisring I: 330,000 viewers (80,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 4.8 % market share
Norisring II: 460,000 viewers (110,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 4.9 % market share
Nürburgring I: 320,000 viewers (110,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 6.3 % market share
Nürburgring II: 550,000 viewers (240,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 8 % market share
Lausitzring 1: 310,000 viewers (100,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 6.4 % market share
Lausitzring II: 310,000 viewers (90,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.3 % market share
Sachsenring I: 270,000 viewers (70,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 5.6 % market share
Sachsenring II: 370,000 viewers (90,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 4 % market share
Red Bull Ring I: 390,000 viewers (150,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 8.4 % market share
Red Bull Ring II: 360,000 viewers (70,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3 % market share
Hockenheim I: 200,000 viewers (60,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.4 % market share
Hockenheim II: 380,000 viewers (90,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.8 % market share
Season average: 350,000 viewers (100,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 5.2 % market share
The experts at Quotenmeter.de draw a harsh conclusion: "The DTM is truly not in good hands at ProSieben, after all the races are framed in repeats."
There is also constant criticism of ProSieben's broadcast on social media platforms. For example, the polarising presenter Eddie Mielke is strongly criticised time and again. However, some users also criticise the commercial breaks during the race and therefore swear by the streaming offers for the race broadcast.
Long-time DTM viewers will still remember: About 15 years ago, the broadcasts on ARD were still scratching the 2,000,000 viewer mark. In the meantime, this number has more than quadrupled! A disappointing development for the DTM, which should set off alarm bells at the ADAC!