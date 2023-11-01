DTM: Disappointing viewer figures on ProSieben

The specialist portal Quotenmeter sums up the DTM audience figures with expressions such as "terrible market share" or "terrible market shares". The ADAC will not be in a celebratory mood about the development.

At the Sachsenring, the ran racing team celebrated the 100th race broadcast in the DTM. But when looking back at the audience figures for the 2023 season, the people responsible at ran racing, ProSieben and the ADAC will not be in a celebratory mood.

In its ratings check of the entire season, the specialist portal Quotenmeter.de repeatedly used expressions such as "terrible market share" or "terrible market shares". Especially in the advertising-relevant group of 14 to 49-year-old viewers, the audience share was shockingly low.

The rain show of the DTM at the Nürburgring attracted the most viewers in front of the TV sets. A total of 550,000 viewers tuned in for Sunday's race, with 240,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group. The race achieved a total market share of 8 %.

Despite a possible title decision, only 200,000 viewers tuned in for the first race in Hockenheim on Saturday, in the advertising-relevant group it was 60,000 viewers, which meant a market share of 3.4 %.

The audience figures for the 2023 DTM season:

Oschersleben I: 270,000 viewers (120,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.6 % market share

Oschersleben II: 370,000 viewers (90,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 5.1 % market share

Zandvoort I: 290,000 viewers (70,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.9 % market share

Zandvoort II: 430,000 viewers (70,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 5 % market share

Norisring I: 330,000 viewers (80,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 4.8 % market share

Norisring II: 460,000 viewers (110,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 4.9 % market share

Nürburgring I: 320,000 viewers (110,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 6.3 % market share

Nürburgring II: 550,000 viewers (240,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 8 % market share

Lausitzring 1: 310,000 viewers (100,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 6.4 % market share

Lausitzring II: 310,000 viewers (90,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.3 % market share

Sachsenring I: 270,000 viewers (70,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 5.6 % market share

Sachsenring II: 370,000 viewers (90,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 4 % market share

Red Bull Ring I: 390,000 viewers (150,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 8.4 % market share

Red Bull Ring II: 360,000 viewers (70,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3 % market share

Hockenheim I: 200,000 viewers (60,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.4 % market share

Hockenheim II: 380,000 viewers (90,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 3.8 % market share

Season average: 350,000 viewers (100,000 viewers in the advertising-relevant group) 5.2 % market share

The experts at Quotenmeter.de draw a harsh conclusion: "The DTM is truly not in good hands at ProSieben, after all the races are framed in repeats."

There is also constant criticism of ProSieben's broadcast on social media platforms. For example, the polarising presenter Eddie Mielke is strongly criticised time and again. However, some users also criticise the commercial breaks during the race and therefore swear by the streaming offers for the race broadcast.

Long-time DTM viewers will still remember: About 15 years ago, the broadcasts on ARD were still scratching the 2,000,000 viewer mark. In the meantime, this number has more than quadrupled! A disappointing development for the DTM, which should set off alarm bells at the ADAC!