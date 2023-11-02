"Confident that I will return next year".

DTM champion Thomas Preining expects to compete in Germany's best-known racing series again next year. At Manthey EMA, preparations for the coming season have already begun.

Will he start the mission to defend the DTM title in 2024? Following his DTM title, Thomas Preining spoke at a press conference in Hockenheim about how he is confident of competing in the DTM again next year.

"I'm confident that I'll be back next year," the Austrian Porsche works driver told a press conference after his DTM title win, before adding with a laugh: "But I have been confident about many things in the past."

After winning the title at the finale in Hockenheim, the legendary Porsche team Manthey EMA has already started preparing for the 2024 DTM season. "There were also a couple of internal team meetings to attend, for which there was no time on Sunday for good reasons. So whoever drives for Manthey EMA next year can look forward to suggestions for improvement from me," Preining said in an interview.

But Preining first has two other tasks ahead of him. In Bahrain, he will contest the FIA WEC rookie test in the Porsche 963, after which he will compete in the FIA GT World Cup for the first time in Macau.