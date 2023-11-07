Surprise: KÜS Team Bernhard leaves DTM

A big surprise from Landstuhl. KÜS Team Bernhard is withdrawing from the DTM after two years. In future, the focus will be on customer racing and the Porsche one-make cups.

A big bang from KÜS Team Bernhard. Timo Bernhard's racing team ends the DTM programme after two years. In 2022, the racing team secured the first Porsche victory in the DTM with a win by Thomas Preining at the Norisring. Preining followed this up with another triumph at the Red Bull Ring and was involved in the title fight until the final event of the season.

Laurin Heinrich and Ayhancan Güven then drove for the Porsche team in 2023. Heinrich ended the racing year in twelfth place in the overall standings after two second places, while his Turkish team-mate Güven finished 15th. Güven finished third on the podium at the Sachsenring.

In future, the racing team will be focussing on customer racing and entries in one-make cup racing series for the Porsche brand.

In addition, the team will support a newly founded squad in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia.

Further information on the withdrawal is not yet available - you will be informed by SPEEDWEEK when it follows.