Touring car legends continue on their chosen path

The touring car legends will contest five race weekends in 2024 under the motto "Family and Friends - European Tour 2024". Touring cars from the 80s and 90s eligible to start - vehicles from the 2000s excluded.

The move was all too logical. Thorsten Stadler, one of the co-founders of the Touring Car Legends racing series launched in 2019, has taken over the relay. Together with a support group made up of long-standing friends, companions and partners, the racing Mercedes specialist is continuing the path he set out on almost five years ago. Touring cars from the eighties and nineties will continue to find a family-orientated platform in the future. While much is to remain as it has already been established with lasting success, only the future motto of the touring car legends differs from the previous one: "Family and Friends - European Tour 2024" aptly summarises the new philosophy - a statement that appeals to current and future participants alike.

The most important points in brief:

Continuity and a down-to-earth approach: The Touring Car Legends offer their participants prospects and, above all, planning security.

Proven focus: racing touring cars from the 1980s and 1990s in a clearly organised class structure as a solid basis.

Return to the premiere year: As successfully established in 2019, five high-quality event dates in Europe close to the border form the basic framework.

Keeping it in the family - true to this motto, Thorsten Stadler has taken over responsibility for the Touring Car Legends racing series, which he co-founded in 2019. A consortium of long-standing friends, companions and partners is supporting him.

"A logical conclusion, a logical consequence," says the racing Mercedes specialist, assessing the situation. "For me, it was about continuity, about continuing on the path we've taken."

Not much will change in the chosen format, which brings together the much-loved racing touring cars of the 1980s and 1990s. With this in mind, vehicles built after 2000 will no longer be entered for an indefinite period.

Five high-quality events in Germany and abroad have been scheduled, where the driving pleasure and friendly atmosphere are the main accent. The race calendar for the 2024 Touring Car Legends season will be confirmed at a later date.

The signs point to consolidation, as Thorsten Stadler confirms: "We are anything but inexperienced in this field. We have proven that sufficiently. First and foremost, we want to ensure that everything continues to function smoothly in the future - right down to a communal tent in which all fellow travellers in the paddock can really feel welcome and in good hands." In this respect, a cherished tradition from the last few years of the Touring Car Legends will return - more on this at a later date.

"For now, we'll get down to work and concentrate on the essentials!" says Stadler, who hails from the south of Lower Saxony, summarising the philosophy. "We don't want to get bogged down, but rather continue to offer affordable and attractive racing with our favourite cars, which is why there will also be three 30-minute races in the future with the same entry fee, which will also remain stable."

In addition to the celebrities on four wheels, all the driver personalities, the contemporary witnesses who are so formative for this sport, will once again find an adequate field of activity in the coming season. At this year's season finale of the Touring Car Legends at the Nürburgring, three-time DTM title winner Klaus Ludwig battled for the day's victories in two different Mercedes-Benz cars, which his former professional driver colleague Altfrid Heger also competed for. Former cycling world champion and DTM starter Klaus-Peter Thaler was another prominent sportsman who helped to shape the 2023 "We are consistently building on this and preparing for great event weekends that are simply fun," promises Thorsten Stadler. The only new thing is the motto that has applied since the relay was handed over. It reads: "Family and Friends - European Tour 2024". A statement that is actually self-explanatory.