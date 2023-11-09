Until 06.12. - Teams can submit entries for DTM 2024

Racing teams have until 6 December to submit their entries for the 2024 DTM season. Once again, the driver must already be finalised for the entry. Decision on participants in calendar weeks 50 and 51.

Here we go! On 15th November, GTM GmbH, the ADAC's umbrella company for the DTM, the ADAC GT Masters and the other support series, will open the doors for entries for the 2024 DTM season. The racing teams will then have until 6th December to submit their entries for the 2024 season of Germany's best-known racing series.

During the entry process, the racing teams must already specify the number of cars, the make of the car and the drivers, as was the case with the entry for the 2023 DTM season. If this is not done, GTM GmbH will not accept the entry for the 2024 DTM season, unless there are exceptional cases. This is to prevent teams from securing grid positions and only filling them with solvent amateur drivers shortly before the 2024 season opener in Oschersleben, as they would otherwise be unable to find drivers.

The entry fee for the 2024 season is €98,000 (plus 19% VAT). This means that the entry costs have risen by €3,000 compared to the previous year. The costs include participation in the official pre-season test in spring 2024.

The entry fee must be paid by 8 December, otherwise the entry for the 2024 DTM season will be rejected by GTM GmbH. If an entry is confirmed, the teams will receive a Commercial Agreement, the participation contract in the DTM, which defines the rights and obligations of the racing teams.

In calendar weeks 50 and 51, i.e. in the period from 11 to 22 December, a decision will be made on the entries received and the grid positions for the 2024 DTM season will be decided. This means that at least all teams and drivers will have certainty this year that they will also be taking part in the racing series next year!

"The objective for the 2024 DTM season is to put together a starting field that is as competitive, diverse and balanced as possible. To this end, the focus is on professional drivers and professional racing teams who ideally come from the existing ADAC GT Masters and DTM environment and use more than one racing car in the DTM," said GTM GmbH. The DTM organisation also states that it is interested in a wide variety of brands and that international successes will be taken into account.

ABT Sportsline announced its participation in the 2024 DTM season at the season finale in Hockenheim before the entries for the coming season were opened. The traditional racing team from the Allgäu region has confirmed the entry of two Audi R8 LMS GT3s, which will compete in Red Bull colours. Kelvin van der Linde and Ricardo Feller will continue to drive the cars.

SSR Performance also announced that the collaboration with Lamborghini will be extended.

Other teams have already publicly confirmed their intention to compete in the 2024 DTM. For example, AiM GT is planning to field two Honda NSX GT3s. Schnitzelalm Racing is also planning to enter the DTM. The racing team is talking to various manufacturers about entering two cars, with Marcel Marchewicz already confirmed as the first driver within the team.

KÜS Team Bernhard, on the other hand, will be leaving the DTM. The racing team recently announced that it would be focussing on the Porsche one-make cups and customer racing in the future. Nevertheless, the ADAC expects a strong and international field of participants for the 2024 season.