For cost reasons: DTM cancels Thursday tests in 2024

At Oschersleben, the Lausitzring and the Red Bull Ring, the DTM drivers and teams had the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming race weekend during test drives. This will be abolished in 2024.

At the 2023 season opener at Oschersleben, the Lausitzring and the event at the Red Bull Ring, GTM GmbH, the organising ADAC umbrella company of the DTM and the other racing series, organised Thursday tests where the racing teams could prepare for the upcoming race weekend.

However, the test days met with little favour from the racing teams. As the Thursday tests did not reduce the number of private test drives, they were seen as a cost driver. In addition, several teams labelled them useless, as they did not want to carry out any serious test work at the limit in front of the competition. In addition, the data collected was useless for the race weekend in the event of weather changes - such as at the Red Bull Ring.

For the 2024 DTM season, GTM GmbH reacted to this criticism and cancelled these additional tests, as was announced at the presentation of the 2024 entry criteria.

A general test ban and the shortening of the DTM race weekends to two days with the introduction of a revolutionary qualifying system are currently still being discussed internally. Details on this will be available at the latest when the regulations for the 2024 season are announced.