Fast Lane discount on tickets until 13 November

Advance ticket sales for the 2024 season are already in full swing. DTM fans can now secure the fast lane discount online until 13 November 2023 and save ten percent on DTM tickets for the 2024 season. ADAC members will also receive a ten per cent membership discount for the coming season and thus benefit twice over. Together with the fast lane discount, ADAC members save more than 36 per cent compared to the box office price. Tickets are available from 39 euros, and children and young people accompanied by an adult will also be admitted free of charge in 2024.

Tickets are available online at dtm.com in all categories and for seven of the eight DTM events. Advance ticket sales for the season highlight at the Norisring in Nuremberg will begin in November. Free admission to the standing areas at all circuits remains unchanged for children and young people under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. The DTM will continue to be open and close to the fans in the 2024 season: all tickets allow free entry to the DTM paddock and the DTM Fan Area. Only at the Sachsenring is access to the DTM paddock limited for capacity reasons.

"We have developed a completely new pricing structure for the 2023 season, which has been very well received by the fans. The DTM was particularly popular with families this year, with a third of our visitors this season being children and young people. We are continuing along this path. Ticket prices will remain stable and fans will be able to experience the thrilling action of the DTM again next year for as little as 39 euros. A fan-friendly paddock and autograph sessions offer hands-on motorsport, while top international drivers ensure top-level racing on the track," says ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss.

Eight events from April to October make up the 2024 DTM season, which kicks off at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from 26th to 28th April. The popular racing series traditionally travels to the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg for the finale. The Red Bull Ring in Styria, Austria, and the Circuit Zandvoort on the Dutch North Sea coast are two Formula 1 circuits from other European countries on the calendar. Other venues include the DEKRA Lausitzring, the Norisring, the Nürburgring and the Sachsenring.

