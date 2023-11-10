Rumour mill: Is Team Rosberg returning to the DTM?

Is one of the most traditional DTM teams returning to the racing series? Team Rosberg is planning a return to the DTM. Racing team temporarily withdrew from the series ahead of the 2023 season.

The rumour mill is churning - will Team Rosberg return to the DTM in 2024? "The DTM is our goal," Team Principal Kimmo Liimatainen told Motorsport-Total. Before the 2023 season, the traditional team took a break from the DTM and temporarily withdrew from Germany's best-known racing series.

In 2023, the racing team participated exclusively in the Extreme E Championship. In addition to its own Rosberg team, the racing team used the vehicles of the Carl Cox racing team in the electric championship. "Our core team is still together," says Liimatainen. "Some people have become independent and are helping with the Extreme E project. Others are active in the DTM with other teams. Now we have to see what comes next."

The racing team from Neustadt an der Weinstraße currently still owns an Audi R8 LMS GT3 after one car was sold in the summer. The team recently completed a test run with the remaining car and 2021 and 2022 DTM driver Dev Gore at Hockenheim. "That was just a PR thing for partners and had nothing to do with performance," said the Finnish team boss, explaining the test day, which was organised with Audi Frankfurt. "We fulfilled our obligations from the past."

However, despite the factory's withdrawal from customer racing, with the teams no longer receiving financial support and the works driver squad being disbanded, the team principal would like to continue working with Audi: "I would like to continue with Audi if at all possible. But if not, then not."

The Rosberg team is also negotiating with other brands. One possibility would be BMW. BMW Head of Motorsport Andreas Roos knows the team well thanks to his Audi past. He also worked as a racing engineer in the team founded by Keke Rosberg. "I don't want to confirm or deny this now, but we are talking to all sorts of people who might make sense," concludes Liimatainen. "We are also talking to non-European brands."