2024 calendar of touring car legends astonishes

The touring car legends have presented the race calendar for the 2024 season. The only race in Germany will take place as part of the Nürburgring 24 Hours. No more starts with the DTM and the ADAC Racing Weekend.

"There is no reason for the panic and hoarding that can currently be observed on the market." This is how Thorsten Stadler comments on the race calendar for the 2024 Touring Car Legends season, which has already been finalised with a suitable time gap to the Essen Motor Show. "Our requirement profile included five events of sporting and touristic value from the outset," Stadler continues. "We have ensured that. The online entry portal will also be opened shortly."

The racing calendar includes five top-class events in four different countries to ensure an attractive travel programme for fun and family in addition to the purely sporting offer. "Our new credo is not 'Family and Friends' for nothing - for us, that's not just a nice phrase, it's our programme."

The 2024 racing calendar - subject to a test day in the run-up - begins on the last weekend in April at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. Due to the length of the circuit, a fourth invitational class will be announced there in addition to the three classes that have been finalised, the composition of which will be decided in detail by the touring car legends once the entries have been received. "We are not excluding anyone or anything," says Thorsten Stadler. "However, we are concerned with quality and homogeneity - both must be right, fit together and correspond to the sport-historically relevant framework."

A sixth race date has not been ruled out either. "First of all, however, it was important for us to create a serious basis consisting of at least five reliable dates long before the Essen Motorshow," concludes Thorsten Stadler. "And that is now reliably guaranteed. In this way, we are offering our current and future participants the perspective that they desire and that they undoubtedly deserve as protagonists of our beloved sport."

Race calendar:

25 - 28 April 2024: Spa Summer Classic, Spa-Francorchamps/B

30 May - 2 June 2024: ADAC Ravenol 24h Race, Nürburgring/D

12 - 14 July 2024: Zandvoort Summer Trophy, Zandvoort/NL

2 - 4 August 2024: Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix, Copenhagen/DK

13 - 15 September 2024: TABAC Classic Grand Prix, Assen/NL

Optional: another top date at the special request of participants

Many fans of the racing series in Germany are therefore puzzled by the calendar. After the racing series thrilled countless fans twice in 2023 as part of the DTM and was otherwise one of the main attractions of the ADAC Racing Weekends, the racing series is leaving its German home country almost completely, with the only time the series' participants race on home turf being the 24-hour race in the Eifel.