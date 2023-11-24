The inventor of the Wing Car touring car turns 86

In October, I told you here how, with the help of Hans Heyer, I managed to find out some closely guarded secrets about the Zakspeed Turbo Capri.

It immediately set new standards in the German Racing Championship in 1978. Naturally, key aspects of this technical marvel were neglected. To mark his 86th birthday today, we are giving the engineer and designer behind this project, Thomas Ammerschläger, a chance to speak at length.

The man who was not only a successful NSU racing driver in the course of his career, but was later responsible for projects such as the NSU Ro 80, the works Capri, later the aforementioned Turbo Capri, then in development at Audi and finally the BMW M3, had come up with a lot of ideas based on the Group 5 regulations in force at the time.

Ammerschläger: "For 1980, I took advantage of the passage in the Group 5 regulations that left the shape of the wings free. Because the width of the rear wing was limited to the width of the greenhouse, I designed wing extensions as parts of the rear wings and thus enlarged the rear wing to the width of the car."

There was a huge outcry when it first appeared at Zolder, but all the experts, including those from the competition, confirmed that it complied with the regulations. Porsche had also already made use of this passage and thus created the so-called "Flachschnauzer" without any objections.

"After the second race," recalls Ammerschläger, "our wide wing was finally banned, with the FIA official explaining: 'Mr Ammerschläger, you're right, but we don't want it and that's why we're banning it.

Ammerschläger continued: "It would have been right to change the regulations, then Klaus Ludwig would also have kept the points, the lack of which then cost him the championship, which he finished in third place."

However, Ammerschläger also brought another technical aspect into play: "Even before the widened wing, I had been thinking about how to improve the vehicle aerodynamics even more effectively. Inspired by Colin Chapman's 'wing car' concept, which had caused a stir in Formula 1, I wanted to realise the same principle in a touring car for the first time. The Capri's front engine and rear rigid axle made it ideal for this, as the diffuser could start behind the engine and extend over almost the entire length of the car, with a width of 900 mm. An additional advantage of the design was that neither Porsche (because of the rear engine) nor BMW (because of the rear axle on the 320 and CSL, or the centre engine on the M1) could have copied the wing-car concept.

And Ammerschläger had another ace up his sleeve: "The wind tunnel measurements, together with the narrow rear wing, resulted in an overall downforce coefficient of 0.815. This value had not yet been achieved by any touring car. These downforce values were similar to those of the Formula 1 cars of the time. However, the high downforce was not at the expense of drag, which at = 0.383 was practically the same as that of the standard Capri."

According to Ammerschläger, another unique selling point was that "the downforce at the rear increased rather than decreased up to an angle of 10° due to the design of the wing supports, so that the stability was greater even when drifting or in crosswinds, giving the driver a better feeling of safety."

1981 was an even more successful year for the Turbo Capri in both divisions up to and over 2000 cm³. Klaus Ludwig became German champion with the 1.4 litre Capri and Manfred Winkelhock third in the championship with the 1.7 litre Capri.

With the rather reserved pride of a technician, Ammerschläger likes to point out a particularly catchy feature of his aerodynamic miracle: "We achieved so much downforce that the Capri could theoretically have driven from 280 km/h on the ceiling of a room without falling down."