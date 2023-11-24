Many DTM highlights at the Essen Motor Show

No fewer than four of this year's DTM cars will be on display at the ADAC stand at the Essen Motor Show. Other vehicles from the ADAC racing series will also be on display at the show.

On two and four wheels, on asphalt or gravel: The ADAC will be presenting its diverse motorsport programme at the Essen Motor Show from 2 to 10 December (preview day 1 December). The ADAC stand in Hall 3 of Messe Essen will feature numerous winning cars from the ADAC series, including "Grello", the Porsche 911 GT3 R of the new DTM champion Thomas Preining or the winning car of the ADAC GT Masters, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Landgraf Motorsport.

The diverse range of this year's DTM cars is a real eye-catcher. In addition to the winning car, a Ferrari 296 GT3 from Emil Frey Racing, the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo2 from Liqui Moly Team Engstler Motorsport and the eye-catching pink BWT-Mercedes-AMG GT3 from Mercedes-AMG Team BWT will also be on site. The ADAC GT4 Germany will be represented by the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 of Hugo Sasse/Mike David Ortmann and the Prototype Cup Germany by the Duqueine of champions Gary Hauser/Markus Pommer.

Rally fans can look forward to the champion car of the German Rally Championship, the Škoda Fabia Rally2 of Marijan Griebel/Tobias Braun, as well as the Opel Corsa Rally Electric Art Car from the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup. The ADAC Ravenol 24h Nürburgring will be represented by a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2 from Abt Sportsline and the legendary Opel Manta.

The motorsport programme exhibition is rounded off by a KTM RC16 from the MotoGP, which Brad Binder rode at the German Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sachsenring.

SimRacing from RaceRoom with the DTM Experience offers hands-on motorsport. There are 12 simulators available free of charge on the ADAC stand. The ADAC members' lounge is exclusively for ADAC members. ADAC members can enjoy free coffee from partner Eni, use the WLAN or take part in a prize draw on the wheel of fortune.

The Essen Motor Show will open its doors daily from 2 to 10 December from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on Preview Day (1 December) and at the weekend, the fair will open from 9 a.m. onwards. Tickets for the Essen Motor Show are only available online. The day ticket for adults costs 20 euros, reduced tickets are available for 17 euros.

ADAC members receive a discount of 3 euros on the day ticket in advance, all information on the offer can be found at: adac.de/mitgliedschaft/vorteilswelt/details/essen-motor-show/3506