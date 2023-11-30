Christian Engelhart and Porsche go their separate ways

After four years, Christian Engelhart is leaving Porsche. Engelhart started out as an official Porsche contract driver. The 36-year-old won the DTM season opener in Oschersleben in May.

Christian Engelhart and Porsche are going their separate ways. Engelhart has been an official Porsche contract driver for the past four years. With a licence from the brand, he also contested this year's DTM season finale in a Lamborghini from the Grasser Racing Team. In May, he won the second round of the DTM season opener in Oschersleben with Toksport WRT Porsche, but the collaboration between the 36-year-old and the team from Quieddelbach ended in the summer.

The greatest success in the collaboration between Porsche and Engelhart was winning the ADAC GT Masters title in 2020 together with Michael Ammermüller in the SSR Performance car. "We won the ADAC GT Masters title with the legendary 911 in the strongest era of this championship," said Engelhart on social media. In 2022, he was also runner-up in the ADAC GT Masters in the Joos Sportwagentechnik team car.

Over the past four years, Engelhart has also competed with Dinamic Motorsport and later Dinamic GT in the high-calibre GT World Challenge Europe and has also taken several race wins in the SRO racing series.

Christian Engelhart concludes: "Now that I am continuing my journey in racing, I would like to thank Porsche - and all the people at Porsche Motorsport who believed in me and supported me: They will always have a place in my heart."

Christian Engelhart's future programme will be announced at a later date.