DTM eSports Championship 2024 starts with VIP races

The DTM eSports Championship 2024 will be launched with a VIP race at the Essen Motor Show. DTM drivers Sandro Holzem and Sidney Hoffmann are among those competing.

The DTM will be back at full throttle virtually in 2024 with the DTM eSports Championship 2024. Before the sim racing championship kicks off in January 2024, a VIP race at the Essen Motorsport Show on 2 December will provide a foretaste of the virtual series. A field of 12 racing drivers from the DTM and ADAC GT4 Germany, influencers and drivers from the RaceRoom community will compete at the ADAC stand in Hall 3 from 2.30 pm. The race can also be seen in the livestream at youtube.com/DTM. Visitors to the Essen Motorshow can try out the simulators with RaceRoom's DTM Experience free of charge throughout the fair.

The field for the VIP race on Saturday includes presenter and influencer Sidney Hoffmann, DTM driver Sandro Holzem, ADAC GT4 Germany vice-champion Dennis Bulatov, ADAC GT4 Germany driver Nico Hantke, racing driver Patricija Stalidzane and drifter Steve "Baggsy" Biagioni. Three drivers from the RaceRoom community qualified for the race in an online competition beforehand.

The VIP race will serve as a kick-off for the DTM eSports Championship 2024, for which sim racers can qualify from January onwards, and the DTM eSports Champion 2024 will then be determined in a total of six championship races from the beginning of March to the end of April.

Tickets for the Essen Motor Show are only available online. The day ticket for adults costs 20 euros, reduced tickets are available for 17 euros. ADAC members receive a discount of 3 euros on the day ticket in advance, all information on the offer can be found at: adac.de/mitgliedschaft/vorteilswelt/details/essen-motor-show/3506.

