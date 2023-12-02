Thomas Preining & Manthey EMA: Aiming for title defence

Thomas Preining and Manthey EMA will continue to compete together in the DTM in 2024. The aim is to defend the title. Manthey EMA will announce the complete DTM line-up shortly.

Thomas Preining will continue to compete in the DTM with Manthey EMA in 2024. During Porsche's Night of the Champions on Saturday evening, it was announced that this year's successful team will continue to work together in the coming season.

This year, the Austrian was crowned title winner at the season finale in Hockenheim. Together with his team-mate Dennis Olsen, he also ensured that Manthey EMA won the team classification in the DTM. Preining also played a major role in Porsche winning the manufacturers' championship.

The complete Manthey EMA line-up for the 2024 DTM season will be announced shortly.

You can find out more about the first Austrian title winner in the long history of the DTM here.