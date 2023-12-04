BMW bids farewell to Walkenhorst Motorsport

Walkenhorst Motorsport competed for BMW in the DTM in 2021 and 2022, and the team from Melle relied on cars from Munich for a total of ten years. BMW is now bidding farewell to the Lower Saxony-based racing team.

An era ends after ten years together - Walkenhorst Motorsport will no longer rely on GT3 cars from BMW from 2024. The cooperation between the team from Melle in Lower Saxony and the vehicle manufacturer from Munich will only continue in the GT4 class. BMW bid farewell to the racing team of Henry Walkenhorst, Jörg Breuer and Niclas Königbauer as part of the BMW M Sports Trophy.

Franciscus van Meel, Managing Director of the BMW M Group: "At the same time, I wish the Walkenhorst Motorsport team, which will take on a new challenge in the GT3 segment in 2024, all the best! We will always have fond memories of our joint victories - especially the triumph at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - and look forward to continuing to work together in the GT4 segment."

Walkenhorst Motorsport competed with GT3 cars from BMW M Motorsport between 2013 and 2023. In 2018, the team celebrated the biggest success in its history with the BMW M6 GT3 at Spa-Francorchamps with a 24-hour victory. Walkenhorst Motorsport has also represented the colours of BMW M Motorsport excellently in the DTM and other top-class GT racing series. In 2023, the team won five races of the Nürburgring Endurance Series season in the BMW M4 GT3 and secured the title win in the NLS Speed Trophy. They also won the GT title in the Asian Le Mans Series. Walkenhorst Motorsport finished fourth in the BMW M Sports Trophy team classification.

In the DTM, the racing team was able to clinch a total of three race victories with Marco Wittmann.

In future, the racing team will rely on Aston Martin in the GT3 sector! The team plans to field three cars on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and in the GT World Challenge Europe. A programme in the ADAC GT Masters is also being evaluated. The North German team will receive extensive factory support from the British manufacturer.

Find out more about the co-operation between Walkenhorst Motorsport and Aston Martin here.