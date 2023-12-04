KÜS and Team75 Bernhard end co-operation

KÜS and Team75 Bernhard have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2013, but this is now coming to an end. Timo Bernhard's Porsche racing team announced its withdrawal from the DTM back in November.

The long-standing partnership between KÜS, Timo Bernhard and Team75 Bernhard is coming to an end. KÜS has supported the team in its successes and developments since 2013. From the beginnings in the Porsche Cup to the switch to the DTM in 2022, it was a time full of highlights and joint successes.

Timo Bernhard, two-time Le Mans overall winner and three-time Nürburgring 24h overall winner, impressed all these years not only on the race track, but also as team principal and brand ambassador for KÜS.

"Timo Bernhard and Team75 Bernhard were the ideal ambassadors for KÜS with his outstanding achievements, modesty, down-to-earth attitude, love of home and sense of family. We would like to thank him, his family and the entire team for many exciting years of friendly cooperation. Even though we will end the sponsorship in 2023, we wish all those involved all the best for the future in every respect," explains KÜS Managing Director Peter Schuler.

The Porsche racing team announced back in November that it would no longer be competing in the DTM. In future, the team will be focussing on customer sport and the Porsche one-make cups.