Future still open: Dennis Olsen leaves Porsche

In 2023, the Norwegian Dennis Olsen competed for Manthey EMA as a Porsche contract driver in the DTM. However, the Scandinavian and the brand from Zuffenhausen will be going their separate ways in future.

Another departure at Porsche. After Christian Engelhart has already announced that he will be leaving the brand, Dennis Olsen is also leaving Zuffenhausen.

The Norwegian raced for Manthey EMA this year and helped the team to win the team classification. He also helped Porsche to win the manufacturers' championship. His best result was a second place at the finale in Hockenheim.

He already competed in the DTM in 2022, when he drove a 991.2 generation Porsche 911 GT3 R for SSR Performance. He clinched his only DTM victory to date on the Ardennes rollercoaster at Spa-Francorchamps.

The former Porsche Junior Olsen became champion in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany in 2017 and was then promoted to Porsche Young Professional, a Porsche works driver level. Despite winning the title in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the unofficial GT3 World Championship, in 2019, he was then downgraded to Porsche contract driver, but still contested many races around the world at the wheel of the 911.

It is not yet clear how 27-year-old Dennis Olsen will continue his career.

The two DTM drivers Olsen and Engelhart are not the only departures from Porsche. During the Night of the Champions, the brand also announced that Matteo Cairoli will no longer drive for Porsche after his involvement in the Asian Le Mans Series. The Italian has been linked to an LMDh commitment with Lamborghini in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.