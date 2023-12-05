Preining Automobile Sportsman of the Year in Austria

DTM champion Thomas Preining has been voted Motorsport Driver of the Year 2023 in Austria. The Porsche works driver was the first driver from the Alpine republic to win the DTM title.

DTM champion Thomas Preining is Austria's motorsport driver of the year. The Porsche driver was honoured in his home country by the Austrian Motorsport Federation (AMF). Around five weeks after winning the title with Manthey-EMA at the Hockenheimring, the 25-year-old was delighted to receive his next honour.

Born in Linz, he was the first Austrian to secure the DTM crown with the Porsche 911 GT3 R. With three wins this season, two of which came at the finale in Hockenheim, Preining laid the foundations for his DTM title première. The Austrian Motorsport Federation has now honoured his strong performances in the globally popular racing series. "I am thrilled by the outstanding successes of Austrian motorsport drivers on the international stage. We are honouring these exceptional achievements with these awards," said Harald Hertz, President of the Austrian Motorsport Federation.

Preining will start his title defence mission with Manthey-EMA next year, as has already been communicated by the team and Porsche.

DTM fans can experience Preining's car, the popular "Grello", up close at the Essen Motor Show until 10 December. In addition to the championship-winning car, three other DTM cars will be on display at the ADAC stand in Hall 3 of Messe Essen.