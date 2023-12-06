Christian Engelhart becomes Lamborghini works driver

For the second time in his career, this year's DTM driver Christian Engelhart will be a Lamborghini works driver. He has already contested the DTM season finale in a Hurácan GT3 from the Grasser Racing Team.

Christian Engelhart is returning to Lamborghini and will once again be a works driver for the Italian brand. The Bavarian already competed successfully in Lamborghini cars between 2016 and 2019 and was an official works driver for the brand until the end of 2018.

From 2020, Engelhart initially joined Porsche as a contract driver and was also able to celebrate many successes with the brand from Zuffenhausen. In 2020, he won the ADAC GT Masters title together with Michael Ammermüller for SSR Performance.

However, Engelhart and Porsche parted ways at the end of the year.

The GT3 rookie has now announced his return to Lamborghini, where he will compete as a works driver.

"Coming to Lamborghini feels like coming home and is a very emotional moment in my career. I have never stopped loving this iconic brand and feel honoured and privileged to drive for Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Together we already have a successful history and I will do my best to build on that in the highest GT championships. There are many exciting prospects for the future and I am more than ready to take the next step on our journey together," said Engelhart, who will soon be celebrating his 37th birthday.

He has already competed for the Italian brand in the DTM season finale, driving a Hurácan GT3 EVO2 from the Grasser Racing Team. He drove to a strong third place in the first race at Hockenheim before being pushed into the barrier by an opponent in the second race.