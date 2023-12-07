Confirmed: Mattia Drudi to leave Audi at the end of the year

This year's DTM driver and GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup champion Mattia Drudi is leaving Audi. His new employer is still open. However, there are rumours of a move to Aston Martin.

Mattia Drudi has announced that after five seasons as an Audi works driver, he will be racing for another brand next year. This means that after Christopher Mies, another long-standing works driver will be leaving the brand with the four rings and will not be using his experience to compete for Audi customer teams in the future.

The Italian was recently linked with a move to Aston Martin.

Drudi, who competed in the DTM for the first time this year, won the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup title this season with Riccardo Feller. He also won the Italian GT Endurance title in 2021.

"I have always worn the four rings with pride and they will always have a special place in my heart," Drudi concluded on social media.

Drudi had his first contact with Audi in 2018, when the Ingolstadt-based company invited the Italian driver to the junior session for the DTM project. Drudi made a lasting impression and was included in the GT3 works driver squad.

Mattia Drudi will announce his new employer shortly.