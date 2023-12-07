DTM 2024: SSR Performance names two Lamborghinis

SSR Performance has entered two Lamborghini cars for the 2024 DTM season. The cars will be driven by an all-professional crew. Drivers will be communicated by the team at a later date.

SSR Performance wants to continue its involvement in the DTM. Following the successful premiere with Lamborghini, the Munich-based racing team has signed up for the 2024 DTM with GT3 cars from the Italian super sports car manufacturer. In the coming season, SSR Performance will compete for titles and trophies with two Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2s and an all-pro crew.

"The ADAC has done an impressive job in its first DTM year under the new management. For us, the DTM is one of the most powerful racing series in the world. It was therefore logical for us to continue our successful involvement in the 2024 season. We are looking forward to the second year of our strong partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse," says team owner Stefan Schlund.

The trophy collection in the high-performance workshop in Munich's Freimann district grew considerably in 2023. SSR Performance celebrated four race victories in the 2023 DTM in addition to finishing runner-up with Italian Lamborghini works driver Mirko Bortolotti. His team-mate Franck Perera also won the season opener in Oschersleben, making him the first Lamborghini driver to win in DTM history. This made the Lamborghini racing team the most victorious team. SSR Performance would like to seamlessly build on these successes in the coming year and is preparing to enter two Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2s in the 2024 DTM.

In 2023, the team fielded a third car for the Italian paid driver Alessio Deledda, who - as in 2022 in the Grasser Racing Team - proved to be overwhelmed by the environment and was the only regular driver not to score any points.

"We have been working flat out for weeks on our 2024 season and we are very proud to have all our personnel for the DTM together at such an early stage. We have strengthened our already well-organised crew in the area of engineering and welcome new team members. We don't want to leave anything to chance for the 2024 season. If I have my way, the new DTM season could start now," explains Team Principal Mario Schuhbauer.

The DTM season opener will take place at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from 26 to 28 April. The globally popular racing series has a total of eight tour stops on attractive and challenging race tracks in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.