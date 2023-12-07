Christian Engelhart with Grasser Racing Team in DTM

The success story continues. GRT will also be competing in the DTM in 2024, and with excellent prospects. The team from St. Margarethen in Styria, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, has set the course early for its third season in the prestigious championship. Following the successful collaboration last year, GGMT Revolution will also be on board with Grasser Racing in 2024. The golden Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 with starting number 63 will be driven by none other than Christian Engelhart, who will be part of Lamborghini's official works driver line-up for the second time in his career next year. The driver for the second cockpit will be announced at a later date.

You can find out more about Engelhart's return to Lamborghini here.

GRT's involvement in the 2024 DTM season is the continuation of a collaboration that has borne promising fruit in a very short space of time. Team Principal Gottfried Grasser's racing team found a strong new partner in the international gold trading company GGMT Revolution last September, just in time for the home race at the Red Bull Ring. Christian Engelhart finalised the cooperation as driver at the Hockenheimring. The 36-year-old delivered from a standing start on his return to GRT and finished third on the podium in Saturday's race with an impressive performance.

This foretaste quickly led to plans to realise the full potential of this combination in the DTM in 2024. Following the title fight with Lamborghini works driver Mirko Bortolotti in the 2022 debut season and the sensational victory of Lamborghini Junior Maximilian Paul at the Nürburgring in 2023, GRT and Christian Engelhart form another promising duo in the team's third year in the DTM. The Bavarian was already active as a Lamborghini works driver in GT3 racing between 2016 and 2019 and achieved remarkable milestones with GRT.

He celebrated a total of 14 victories in the Austrian team's Lamborghini Huracán GT3, including success at the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona in 2019. Two years earlier, he was part of the GRT squad that took overall victory in the Blancpain GT Series (now Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe), which consists of the Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup. After leaving Lamborghini, Christian Engelhart successfully took the wheel for Porsche between 2020 and 2023. He won outright on his DTM debut in Oschersleben in 2023. With his most recent podium success for GRT, he recommended himself for a return to the Lamborghini squad and will once again be a high-calibre driver in the ranks of the Italian sports car manufacturer in 2024.

The DTM will comprise eight race weekends in 2024 and will be organised for the second time in its history by the ADAC, which took over the patronage of the legendary racing series last season. The calendar includes six stops in Germany as well as one in the Netherlands and one in Austria. The season will kick off with the races in Oschersleben from 26 to 28 April. The highlight of the season takes place in July at the traditional Norisring in the heart of Nuremberg. GRT's home race at the Red Bull Ring is scheduled for the last weekend in September, before the finale takes place as usual in Hockenheim.

Christian Engelhart: "I immediately had a good feeling when I returned to GRT for the DTM finale at Hockenheim, which was confirmed by our podium success. Competing in the full DTM season next year as a Lamborghini Squadra Corse works driver with GRT is very emotional and fills me with great pride. I would like to thank Gottfried, Lamborghini and all the partners for the trust they have placed in me. Together we will do everything we can to maximise our success. I can hardly wait to finally get started!"

Gottfried Grasser, Team Principal of GRT: "After the weekend at the Hockenheimring, it was immediately clear to us where the journey in the DTM 2024 should take us. Christian has a long history with us and has always been part of the GRT family. On his return, he immediately impressed us again with the qualities that we have always appreciated in him. From then on, the aim was to see him in one of our cars for the whole season next year. We have pulled out all the stops in recent weeks to put together a programme with Christian and we are over the moon that it has worked out. My thanks go to our friends at GGMT Revolution and Lamborghini Squadra Corse for making it all possible. It's a great feeling to be able to set the course for 2024 at this early stage and we look forward to announcing more news soon."

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport, Lamborghini Squadra Corse: "We are happy to have GRT on the DTM grid with a driver we are very familiar with like Christian. We look forward to supporting the team in a challenging 2024 season."

Helmut Kaltenegger, CEO and Founder of GGMT Revolution: "The fascination of the DTM has captivated us from the very first moment and it was very special for us to be part of the spectacle this year together with GRT. Gottfried and his organisation impressed us across the board and we were obviously delighted with his plans with Christian for 2024 after the fantastic performance at the finale. The DTM is the perfect platform for us to bring people closer to our product and we can't wait to continue writing our Never Ending Gold story with Grasser Racing and Christian."