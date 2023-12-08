Team boss Torsten Schubert receives the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany

Great honour for DTM Team Principal Torsten Schubert. The Schubert Motorsport team boss has been awarded the Federal Cross of Merit. The 60-year-old was honoured for his commitment to local politics and charitable work.

On 7 December, Minister President Dr Reiner Haseloff presented Torsten Schubert with the Federal Cross of Merit, which had been awarded to him by the Federal President, at the State Chancellery in Magdeburg. The 60-year-old master craftsman in the motor vehicle trade and entrepreneur from Oschersleben was honoured for his commitment to local politics and charitable work.

Thorsten Schubert won the DTM in 2022 with his Schubert Motorsport team and Sheldon van der Linde.

In his laudatory speech, Haseloff said: "Today you are being honoured for your impressive political and social commitment over many years. The core of this service is best described as love of your homeland, because the shaping and development of your home town of Oschersleben and the Börde region are at its centre."

Schubert's concern was aimed at the well-being of the inhabitants of the Börde and at economic development, which is always the foundation of prosperity and social justice, continued the Minister President. Haseloff also recognised Schubert's services to the "Motorsport Arena Oschersleben", which was largely due to his commitment.