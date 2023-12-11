Exemplary: FIA Sustainability Award for the ADAC

The joint app "ADAC Commuter Network - powered by twogo" from ADAC and Schwarz Mobility Solutions has been organising car pools since August. Motorsport fans can also use the app and have an immediate positive impact on CO2 emissions by travelling together to racing events such as the DTM. This is because spectator mobility is the biggest lever for reducing the environmental impact of major sporting events. This offer has now been recognised by the FIA with the "Presidents Award for Climate Action" sustainability prize.

"We are delighted to be honoured by the FIA. With the app and the new opportunity to attend motorsport events together, we are offering a sustainable solution for reducing traffic emissions," said ADAC Sport President Dr Gerd Ennser, who accepted the award at the FIA General Assembly in Baku, Azerbaijan.

As motorsport events are often difficult to reach by public transport, fans often opt for their own car. ADAC and twogo therefore believe that carpooling is an effective way of reducing the number of cars and CO2 emissions. At the same time, flexibility is maintained. According to an "aquatil" study, fans in Germany drive an average of around 188 kilometres to motorsport events, often with only two people in the car. With its free service, the commuter network increases the number of people per vehicle and can help to reduce the number of cars on the road. According to figures from the Ifeu Institute, one less car on the way to a DTM event saves 15 kilograms of CO2 per 100 kilometres. This means a CO2 saving of 28 kilograms for an average journey of 188 kilometres. The app therefore fits perfectly into the DTM's sustainability concept.

According to the FIA, the award is intended to recognise commitment to innovative solutions and bold actions that help the FIA community to overcome environmental challenges. "The presented project 'ADAC Commuter Network powered by twogo' is recognised for tackling the challenge of the difficult accessibility of motorsport events by public transport. The app offers a user-friendly solution for carpooling and helps to reduce the number of cars and CO2 emissions. It is a perfect example of a sustainable investment that brings tangible results," says the President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The "ADAC Commuter Network - powered by twogo" is free and easy to use. After entering the departure and destination addresses and the desired time, the matching journeys from the surrounding area are displayed. In future, an event button will make it easier to find drivers and carpoolers for major events. An in-app chat function will make it easier for ride providers and users to make arrangements.

The next opportunity for DTM fans to use the commuter network app is when travelling to the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. The new season kicks off there from 26 to 28 April 2024. A total of eight events in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria make up the calendar of the popular racing series next year. Tickets are available online at dtm.com from just 39 euros. The ADAC Commuter Network app is available free of charge for Android on Google Play and for iOS in the App Store.