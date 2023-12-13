DTM drivers honoured at Sport Bild Motorsport Awards

DTM drivers were honoured at the Sport Bild Motorsport Awards in Berlin. DTM champion Thomas Preining and DTM legend Ellen Lohr were honoured. The Schaeffler Innovation Taxi was also honoured.

Much honour for the DTM at the Sport Bild Motorsport Awards: DTM champion Thomas Preining, DTM legend Ellen Lohr and the Schaeffler Innovation Taxi honoured in Berlin.

DTM champion Thomas Preining can look forward to another award at the end of his championship season. At the Sport Bild Motorsport Awards on Friday, the Austrian was presented with the "Golden Racing Driver's Shoe" as the best racing driver of the 2023 season by sports magazine Sport Bild, joining a long list of DTM champions who have been honoured with this award. Head of ADAC Motorsport Thomas Voss accepted the Golden Racing Driver's Shoe on behalf of the Manthey EMA driver at the event at the Axel Springer Journalists' Club in Berlin.

Preining was not the only driver from the DTM to be honoured by Sport Bild. DTM legend Ellen Lohr, the only woman in the history of the DTM to win a race, was honoured with the "Career" award for her 30-year career in motorsport. After her time in the DTM, Lohr was successful in truck racing and competed in cross-country rallies such as the Dakar.

The Innovation Taxi from DTM innovation partner Schaeffler was honoured as Innovation of the Year. Schaeffler has been demonstrating new automotive technologies in the Innovation Taxi, a 640 hp Audi R8 LMS GT2 driven by former Formula 1 driver Markus Winkelhock, since the 2023 DTM season. The integrated steer-by-wire system in the Audi vehicle, which enables steering without a mechanical steering column, is one of the key technologies on the road to autonomous driving. The Audi is also climate-neutral on the racetrack with an e-fuel. The Sport Bild award was accepted by Matthias Zink, Schaeffler Board Member for Automotive Technologies.