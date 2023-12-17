Schnitzelalm Racing postpones DTM entry until 2025

Schnitzelalm Racing is postponing its planned entry into the DTM by one year until 2025. The racing team is restructuring for the coming season and will enter the ADAC GT Masters alongside its existing programmes.

A few days before this year's DTM season finale, Schnitzelalm Racing surprised everyone with the announcement that the team would like to enter the DTM next year. You can read the announcement here.

The racing team has since announced that the planned entry into Germany's best-known racing series will be postponed by one year. The racing team will be reorganised next year.

"We have been planning to split our team into two divisions for some time in order to further optimise our commitment for the future. With the new team name "SR-Motorsport", we are now setting this course and are open to new sponsor partnerships with which we want to be successful on and off the race track. We will use the remaining weeks until the start of the season to develop a promising concept and conduct negotiations. Interested partners and sponsors are welcome to contact us with immediate effect," says Team Principal Thomas Angerer.

An involvement in the ADAC GT Masters is planned for the 2024 season with 'SR-Motorsport'. In addition, appearances on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, especially at the legendary 24-hour race, are also on the programme. Günter Aberer, who has been a member of the Schnitzelalm Racing team for several years and has a wealth of experience as a team boss in motorsport, will be in charge of the Mercedes-AMG GT3s.

The Young Driver Academy, on the other hand, will continue unchanged under the team name "Schnitzelalm Racing" in the GTC Race. Marcel Marchewicz and Tim Neuser will be in charge of the new young talents in the GT4 cockpit as well as the two GTC support drivers Jay Mo Härtling and Julian Hanses, who will be driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3. Johannes Heuschmid is in charge of the new Porsche Cayman GT4, with which Schnitzelalm Racing is planning future outings for both gentleman drivers and "young guns".

"Günni, Marcel, Tim and Johannes have known the team structures and the philosophy of Schnitzelalm Racing for a long time. I am therefore delighted that they are prepared to take on even more responsibility in the future. The reorganisation had been planned by us for some time, but for health reasons it is now necessary to bring it forward. For me personally, the next few months will be about focussing more on my recovery so that I can get back up to speed quickly. Of course, I will still be fully involved in the background and will be on hand with help and advice, but it is important that the work is spread over several shoulders in the near future. Due to the many changes that have become necessary at short notice, we have also decided to postpone our planned DTM project by one year," Angerer continues.