Sport and talk from Hangar-7 with Thomas Preining

The big end-of-year gala on Hangar-7's Sport and Talk programme, where local and international superstars from the past and present meet for a discussion on ServusTV's Talk programme on Monday evening. One of the guests is Thomas Preining, the first Austrian to become DTM champion. The driver from Linz was also named Austrian motor racing driver of the year.

Sport und Talk from Hangar-7 2023 provided a stage for top sport and top guests 41 times. The final and highlight of the year is programme number 42, in which illustrious string-pullers such as Christoph Freund, Sports Director of FC Bayern Munich, and Uli Hoeneß, Honorary President of the German record champions, pay their respects.

Also guests: ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer, successful coach Oliver Glasner, last year's Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt and Sebastiann Ofner, Austria's new No. 1 in tennis. They will be joined by Austria's "Sportswoman of the Year", ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig, and Marcel Hirscher, who will talk about the latest triumphs of his own ski brand - all accompanied by music from the string section of the Lungau Big Band.

Hosted by Christian Brugger and Christian Baier

The theme: Year-end gala 2023

The guests:

Uli Hoeneß (Honorary President of FC Bayern)

Christoph Freund (Sports Director FC Bayern)

Klaus Mitterdorfer (ÖFB President)

Oliver Glasner (former coach of Eintracht Frankfurt)

Marcel Hirscher (ski producer)

Thomas Preining (DTM champion 2023)

Sebastian Ofner (Austria's number 1 tennis player)

Eva Pinkelnig (Austrian sportswoman of the year)

Laura Stigger (mountain biker)

Nici Schmidhofer (World Champion Super-G 2017)

The programme starts at 21:10 on ServusTV Austria. On ServusTV Germany, the 140-minute programme starts at 23:05.