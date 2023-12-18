Mattia Drudi switches to Aston Martin as works driver

This year's DTM driver and GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup champion Mattia Drudi joins Aston Martin. The Italian will be the new works driver for the traditional British brand.

SPEEDWEEK readers have known it for some time! Mattia Drudi is the new works driver at Aston Martin. The 25-year-old Italian joins the traditional British brand.

Drudi became champion in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup this year, together with Swiss driver Ricardo Feller. The Italian also competed for Tresor Orange 1 in the DTM, but experienced a pitch-black year in the racing series full of failures, bad luck and mishaps.

"I feel honoured to be joining Aston Martin as a works driver," said Drudi. "I'm really looking forward to being part of such an iconic manufacturer programme in motorsport. I feel that this is the right environment for me to develop as a driver and to compete together for prestigious victories in the world's most important races."

Drudi's exact racing programme for the 2024 season will be presented shortly, but the Italian will compete for various Aston Martin teams in international GT3 racing.