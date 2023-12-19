Rudi Sauter is dead: always fairness personified

Rudi Sauter has died after a long and serious illness at the age of 82 - the racing director of one of the Porsche teams that played a key role in shaping the German Racing Championship over the past 70 years.

From 1971 to 1978, Sauter was in charge of the Max Moritz team from Reutlingen, which was not only one of the fastest teams of the time with its Porsches, but also one of the most likeable.

The latter was largely thanks to Sauter. With a good sporting spirit, calmness and aplomb, he steered high-class drivers such as Reinhardt Stenzel, Helmut Kelleners, Derek Bell and Manfred Schurti through the hustle and bustle of racing - both on and off the track. In those years, things were not exactly squeamish in professional sport. Sauter made a point of staying out of the "Kölsche Klüngel" squabbles between the rival teams of Georg Loos and the Kremer brothers.

Instead, he tried to play "the role of the laughing third" with his Jägermeister cars. The Urach native recalled: "How happy we were when we snatched the lavish prize money pot from under their noses at the Norisring of all places in 1977!"

The competition struck back in their own way: when Schurti was leading again in the same race the following year, they made sure that he was taken out of the race. Because of a slight oil slick, which, according to Sauter, "wasn't even ours."

After completing a commercial apprenticeship and studying at the Max Moritz car dealership, Sauter worked his way up from parts service to sales manager. Meanwhile, he was involved in a modest amount of private motorsport, "slalom and nearby airfield races with a VW Beetle and Formula Vee".

This was followed by the founding and management of the MM-Racing Team, and the presentation on the big racing stage began. The racing battles between the orange-coloured MM cars and the many 934 and 935 Porsches from those years have long been legendary.

But the retirement of the down-to-earth team was almost inevitable. At the end of the '78 season, Sauter announced that they were leaving because the scene had become too much of a circus and MM did not want it that way. Years later, Sauter became managing director of the Menton BMW dealership in Reutlingen. Even there, he couldn't keep his hands off motorsport and celebrated remarkable successes with Alex Burgstaller and Jolanda Surer, among others.

Another name is also closely associated with Rudi Sauter's love of motorsport: Michael Krumm is the son of his best friend, who committed suicide at an early age. Sauter took care of the boy and supported his career to the best of his ability. Sauter was delighted at the time: "And now he is world champion" - together with Lucas Luhr in a Nissan GT-R in the GT1 World Championship. He was there for the title celebrations.

But then he had to go into hospital for a major operation. In December 2011, his spine was stiffened with numerous screws. Sauter fought against the power of his illness until the very end, but now the great fighter has had to give up. He will be remembered as fairness personified.