The fast Schurti and his hapless photographer

Happy Christmas birthday: Manfred Schurti (born on 24 December 1941) was always regarded as one of the five fastest men in the hard-to-control Porsche 935 Group 5 racing car.

The battles between the then full-time TÜV boss from Liechtenstein and the likes of Bob Wollek, Toine Hezemans and John Fitzpatrick were among the highlights of the German Racing Championship.

Quite rightly, he was also a member of the Porsche works team for many years. What is less well known is that he also competed sporadically in the top-class BMW Procar series in 1980.

For our book about the M1, he talked in detail about his first start against Piquet, Jones, Stuck, Reutemann and others: "My very first start in the 1980 Procar series on the Avus went very well."

He was on the front row straight away! Schurti continues: "But on race day, my M1 didn't want to start. After the usual moment of shock and a lot of persuasion from the mechanics, it started two minutes before the start."

You can imagine how much nervousness and tension that means for the whole team. "I had taken a journalist from Liechtenstein with me to Berlin. As he no longer believed that I would start, he had left his camera and film camera in the paddock. Unfortunately for him, he wasn't allowed to cross the track after the start to get his equipment."

Schurti won the race and remembers it with compassion: "The poor guy didn't have a single photo of the big 'moment' for his newspaper."