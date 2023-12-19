Coup: Nicki Thiim ahead of DTM return in 2024

Surprise: Nicki Thiim is set to return to the DTM in 2024, but the Aston Martin works driver's return to the DTM will take place without the British brand. Announcement soon.

Nicki Thiim returns to the DTM in 2024! The charismatic Dane is the son of former DTM champion Kurt Thiim and left the racing series in 2022 after two unsuccessful race weekends with T3 Motorsport, as the racing team went bankrupt.

Like René Rast and the van der Linde brothers Kelvin and Sheldon, Thiim is managed by Dennos Rostek. Rostek dropped the bombshell last Friday at the Christmas party and announced the DTM programme.

"I can confirm that Nicki Thiim will be competing in the DTM in 2024. Further details such as the manufacturer, the car and the team will be announced at a later date," Rostek told our colleagues at Motorsport-Magazin.com. "We have agreed to maintain confidentiality in this regard with those responsible, including the ADAC as promoter."

It is possible that the programme will be published before the Christmas holidays.

In addition, Thiim, who was only confirmed as an Aston Martin works driver for 2024 on Monday, is not expected to drive for an Aston Martin team in the DTM. This would be a similar constellation to 2022, when he contested two events for the Dresden-based Lamborghini racing team, which left behind a lot of scorched earth and a huge pile of unpaid bills in addition to a lack of success.