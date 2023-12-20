Now available: The DTM yearbook for the 2023 season

Duisburg-based Gruppe C-Verlag is continuing its tradition of publishing yearbooks. After publishing the ADAC GT Masters yearbook in recent years, the publisher is now publishing the DTM book following the takeover by the ADAC.

The reference book for all DTM fans: the official DTM Yearbook 2023 is now available. The 224 pages tell the story of a thrilling season. Of course, this includes the thrilling title fight between the new champion Thomas Preining, Lamborghini ace Mirko Bortolotti and Audi youngster Ricardo Feller. But moments such as the race weekend at the legendary Norisring in front of over 100,000 spectators and the DTM comeback after 21 years at the Sachsenring are also impressively illustrated in the yearbook.

In addition to exciting texts and background reports, over 500 pictures by Germany's best motorsport photographers document the 2023 DTM season. The numerous innovations in the popular racing series after the ADAC takeover are described, as are the first DTM title for Porsche driver Preining and his Manthey EMA team and the events from the attractive supporting programme. Statistics fans will also get their money's worth: detailed results of all 16 championship races as well as information on the drivers and teams make the book an indispensable reference work and a must-read for all DTM fans.

The DTM Yearbook 2023 is available online at GruppeC-Verlag.de (ISBN 978-3-948501-23-5) or in bookshops at a price of 40 euros.