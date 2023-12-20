Bortolotti and Thiim 2024 for SSR Performance in DTM

SSR Performance will be competing in the DTM in 2024 with illustrious names. Mirko Bortolotti and Nicki Thiim will drive the Munich-based team's two Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 EVO2s.

Lamborghini works driver Bortolotti won the DTM runner-up championship with SSR Performance this year. The Italian has three race wins and two further podium finishes to his name.

The name Thiim makes all motorsport fans sit up and take notice. Nicki Thiim is a two-time GTE Pro champion in the World Endurance Championship and his father Kurt Thiim also left his mark on motorsport. The 1986 DTM champion passed on the fast genes to his son. The Danish "Team Thiim" is therefore returning to the DTM with SSR Performance. Nicki Thiim's first DTM attempt in 2022 ended after two weekends without points, as T3 Motorsport withdrew due to insolvency.

"That's a nice Christmas surprise for DTM fans! With Bortolotti and Thiim, we can be right up there at the front of the DTM. I'm very happy about this strong driver combination! We want to fight for the title in the new season and win the team championship," explains Schlund.

There were good discussions with both drivers at the SSR Performance company headquarters in the Freimann district of Munich. "The chemistry fits. We've already worked really well with Mirko this year and have been successful together. Nicki brings a lot of individuality and we believe that he will enrich our team with his skills and experience."