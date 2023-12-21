Clear the way for the DTM eSports Championship 2024

The DTM eSports Championship starts in January 2024. 32 of the best sim racers will compete for the title and a prize pot of €50,000. Six races will be held during the winter months.

From January 2024, the DTM will be going full throttle virtually with the DTM eSports Championship 2024. Six races with Europe's best SimRacers are on the programme for the series, which is endowed with a prize pot of 50,000 euros, on the race tracks of the 2024 DTM season. A total of 32 permanent starting places are available in the DTM eSports Championship 2024, with qualification for the coveted starting places beginning in January. All six races and the qualifying phase will be broadcast live on the DTM YouTube channel at youtube.com/DTM with German and English commentary.

On 1 January, the leaderboard for the DTM eSports Championship will open on the sim racing platform RaceRoom. With a fast lap time in RaceRoom's DTM Experience with the original vehicle design of the 2023 DTM season, participants can then qualify for a place in one of two shootout races. In the two shootout races, which will take place on 19 January in virtual Oschersleben and on 2 February in virtual Zandvoort, 16 permanent starting places will be awarded in each race. The qualifying mode ensures that only the best and fastest Simracers compete in the events and are involved in the championship.

From 8 March, the field of 32 participants will then start the first championship race of the season at 7 pm at the Norisring. The six races of the DTM eSports Championship are always held on Friday at 7pm. The season opener on the virtual street circuit in Nuremberg will be followed in the following weeks by races at the Nürburgring, Lausitzring, Sachsenring, Red Bull Ring and the finale at the Hockenheimring. One week after the finale, the champion of the DTM eSports Championship 2024 will be honoured at the season opener of the real DTM from 26 to 28 April in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.

Race calendar DTM eSports Championship 2024

01.01.2024 - 15.01.2024 Leaderboard 1

19/01/2024 Shootout 1 Motorsport Arena Oschersleben

19.01.2024 - 29.01.2024 Opening period Leaderboard 2

02/02/2024 Shootout 2 Circuit Zandvoort

08/03/2024 Round 1 Norisring

15/03/2024 Round 2 Nürburgring

22/03/2024 Round 3 Lausitzring

05/04/2024 Round 4 Sachsenring

12/04/2024 Round 5 Red Bull Ring

19/04/2024 Round 6 Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg