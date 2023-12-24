Legendary: HWA AG gives an outlook on the HWA EVO

With the HWA EVO, HWA AG is resurrecting the DTM legend Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II. Now the company from Affalterbach is giving us a first glimpse of the rebirth as a Christmas present.

After the initial concept drawings, the employees of HWA AG have realised the design of the HWA EVO in recent months using state-of-the-art techniques. The design of the latest sports car from HWA has been driven forward and can now be presented with selected views as a small Christmas surprise before the holidays.

Visually, the HWA EVO remains very close to the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II. Although the HWA EVO will be considerably wider than its role model, it differs externally only in a few details. The HWA EVO will be equipped with pioneering technologies in all areas in order to meet the requirements of the 21st century and make a statement in terms of performance.

In the next step, a first 1:1 scale vehicle model will be created at HWA in Affalterbach. This vehicle model is the first stage of an intensive testing and development phase to make the HWA EVO ready for series production

Further information and images of the HWA EVO will be published in January 2024.

