Schubert Motorsport loses key personnel

A bitter loss for Schubert Motorsport! The BMW racing team has to replace Marcel Schmidt. Sheldon van der Linde's chief engineer, team manager and race engineer is moving to SSR Performance.

One of the keys to Schubert Motorsport's success is leaving the BMW team from Oschersleben. Marcel Schmidt is leaving the BMW racing team. Schmidt worked for the team as Team Manager and Chief Engineer, and also guided Sheldon van der Linde through the races and to the 2022 DTM title as race engineer.

Schmidt will instead work for SSR Performance in the future. He will become the head of the engineering department in the Lamborghini team. His new job title is Head of Engineering Motorsport/Chief Engineer Motorsport.

The team from Munich announced its DTM line-up shortly before Christmas. Mirko Bortolotti and Nicki Thiim will drive the two Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 EVO2s.

"There was already a tendency in the past that he would like to do something else," Torsten Schubert told Motorsport-Total, for whom Schmidt's departure came as no surprise.

However, the Schubert racing team is losing another key person in the car of 2022 DTM champion van der Linde. Christopher Wachinger, who was in charge of the BMW M4 GT3 as chief mechanic, is also leaving the team from Saxony-Anhalt.

It is already clear that Schmidt's responsibilities within the team will be divided among several people. The role of team management will be distributed among several internal people within the racing team.

On the technical side, Florian Rinkes, René Rast's race engineer, will take on many tasks. It is quite possible that Rinkes will take on the role of Chief Engineer, having already been Head of Engineering at the Rosberg racing team in 2022.

"We are still in several discussions for the new season about who exactly will take over what," explains Team Principal Torsten Schubert. "At the moment, Florian Rinkes is taking on a lot of tasks."

Ultimately, Schubert will also become more involved in the racing team again. "I'm still there for several days now, helping to organise everything, and I've now also geared my working hours a little more towards motorsport again," concludes the 60-year-old. "But the plan was for me to take more time out of the dealership business anyway."