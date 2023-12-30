"Grello is a promise to compete for victory"

After more than 20 years, Manthey returned to the DTM in combination with the Australian racing team EMA Motorsport - and made a fantastic comeback. At the season finale in Hockenheim, the Porsche team celebrated the team championship title and, with Thomas Preining, clinched overall victory in the drivers' championship. "Even a few weeks on, this success still feels great," says Nicolas Raeder, Managing Director of Manthey Racing GmbH. "After the first races, we realised that we could fight at the front. To end the season on such a high note at Hockenheim was simply fantastic."

The team faced new challenges this year. The team last competed in the DTM in 2002, after which the focus was on endurance racing. Manthey won the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring a record seven times. The squad from Meuspath can also call themselves endurance world champions with Porsche in the FIA WEC. In the DTM, Manthey EMA expected sprint races, only one driver in one car and performance pit stops. "For us, the biggest difference was to concentrate on one driver per car. Unlike in many other series, there is no compromise in the setup with multiple drivers," says Raeder and adds: "You go 'all in' on a fast lap in qualifying because that is of great importance for the race." Manthey EMA achieved this brilliantly. Preining put his Porsche 911 GT3 R on pole position three times, and the Austrian scored 17 of his 246 points in qualifying.

Nevertheless, the DTM season was not without its setbacks. Right at the start in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, the team had to experience what it feels like to finish third after a victory they thought was certain. "That was very tough for the whole team. We should have won Sunday's race," said Raeder, looking back on the disappointing experience when Preining dropped back two places due to a penalty lap while comfortably in the lead. Nevertheless, the team emerged stronger from this setback. A development that Preining also remembers: "The fact that we were able to press the reset button together after this situation strengthened our resolve for the rest of the year."

Preining shone on the track with several season bests: The 25-year-old finished in the points in every race, recording three wins and a total of eight podium finishes to boot. Raeder sees the mentality within the team as one of the reasons for the strong performances. "The biggest danger in motorsport is arrogance," he emphasises. "When you make mistakes, it's easy to criticise yourself. The crucial thing is to work out things that you can do even better next time, even after victories. We've managed to do that and when you can see the progress you've made, it's even more fun."

Which sounds surprising in view of this year's successes: The extent to which the famous Grello design will become part of Manthey EMA's DTM mission was not even clear for a long time. The yellow-green livery is closely linked to the team's successes on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. It was therefore discussed whether a different visual identity should be chosen initially. However, Raeder was an early advocate of the famous design in the DTM: "Of course, the Grello is always such a promise to compete for victory. But I said at the time that we would have a problem anyway if our involvement in the DTM was not successful. I also had faith in our squad from the outset."

Preining also had this conviction, relying on the qualities of the Manthey EMA crew. "We had situations where we discussed the set-up of the car for a long time before qualifying. At some point, Thomas told us to do what we thought was right and he drove the car to pole position," recalls Raeder. "That didn't come across as arrogant at all, but in a motivating way. He gave the team an incredible amount of confidence." The combination of Preining and the yellow-green cult car did not initially appear to be a winning formula. "In his first Grello outing in the NLS 8 last year, you could see that Thomas was nervous and felt a lot of pressure. But he developed and learnt when to listen and when to lead the way with confidence," says Raeder.

After a successful comeback season in the DTM, Raeder is already looking ahead to 2024 and would prefer to tackle the mission of defending the title with the existing team constellation. Preining has already been confirmed as the driver for next season. "The 2023 DTM was worthwhile for us in every respect and we received a great response as a team. We are therefore positive about next year," says Raeder, summarising Manthey EMA's involvement in the DTM.