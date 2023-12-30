Separation: Clemens Schmid leaves Grasser Racing Team

Clemens Schmid is leaving the Grasser Racing Team. After four years, the Austrian and the Lamborghini racing team from Knittelfeld are parting ways. Announcement of the separation via social media.

The Austrian dream team is going their separate ways: after four years of racing together, Clemens Schmid will no longer compete for the Grasser Racing Team. Schmid has driven for the Lamborghini team in the DTM for the past two years.

"It's been an incredible journey and I wouldn't want to miss a second of it, but now it's time to move on and look for a new challenge," said Schmid on social media.

The collaboration between Schmid and Gottfried Grasser's racing team began in 2020 in the ADAC GT Masters. After two years and a best final result of 24 in the 2021 season, Schmidt switched to the DTM with the racing team. Schmid's best DTM result was fifth place in the second race at Oschersleben in 2023. He finished this year's season in 19th place in the overall standings, an improvement of three positions on the previous year.

He achieved his greatest success with the Grasser racing team this year in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. Together with Benjamin Hites and Glenn van Berlo, he drove to the title win in the Silver Cup. The trio also won the class at the 24-hour race in Spa-Francorchamps - the world's biggest GT3 race!

"See you soon in 2024 with more news," announces Schmid News for the coming year.