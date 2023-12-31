Ralf Schumacher in a detailed discussion about the future

In an interview on the DTM website, Ralf Schumacher talks about the first season of the racing series under the ADAC banner, the electrification of GT racing, his son David Schumacher and the future.

Former Formula 1 and DTM driver Ralf Schumacher has now made a name for himself as a TV pundit for Sky in Formula 1 and is still active in the DTM environment. Whether as a partner at the podium ceremony with his "Schumacher Selection" sparkling wine or as the father of Mercedes-AMG driver David Schumacher. On the DTM website, Schumacher talks about motorsport in Germany, the future of the DTM and his son David.

Germany had two major motorsport events this year, which were also very well received by fans and spectators: the MotoGP at the Sachsenring and the World Rally Championship round in Lower Bavaria. That speaks in favour of motorsport enthusiasm in the country, doesn't it?

Ralf Schumacher: "I believe that many people enjoy the freedom and experience nature through motorcycling. What's more, motorcycling is something for the average Joe: still reasonably affordable compared to many sports cars. That's why I believe that so many fans go to the MotoGP. What has been built up at the Sachsenring in particular for the MotoGP in recent years is unrivalled worldwide, and not just in motorsport - I have great respect for everyone who organises such a mega event! And the races are super exciting right up to the last corner. You have to give motorbike races credit for that. It's great, even I enjoy watching it from time to time."

... what about rally racing? After a break, there was finally a World Rally Championship round in Germany again this autumn.

"Rally sport is something I really respect. It's very dangerous and, to be honest, I wouldn't have the courage to do something like that. And I'm always amazed at the co-drivers, what they do with their roadmaps, guiding the driver - it's incredible, I think it's great. However, I don't have the feeling for it myself. It's a shame that in Germany we only really have our motorsport legend Walter Röhrl as a figurehead for rallying. Sébastien Ogier is not only extremely successful, but also a super likeable guy - we've met in private a few times. Despite his German wife Andrea Kaiser, it's unfortunately not enough for him to go out on the track as a German (grins)."

There is always the issue of GT3 cars, which now make up a significant part of motorsport. That also depends on the combustion engine issue. In addition, there is always discussion about the possible use of hybrid and electric drives in GT racing. Where do you see the development heading and with what consequences?

"Yes, I'm a little worried about the GT3 series. But it starts with the factories, who make business easy for themselves and sometimes provide - let's call it - "semi-pregnant" support for the teams. They also simply rely too much on the teams. But they don't have the money to permanently pay top engineers, permanent mechanics and competent employees in all areas. As a result, the end result is what it is."

Electric, hybrid - not an issue?

"To be honest, it's only an issue for Formula 1. The GT cars already weigh 1.4 tonnes and would weigh a few kilos more - due to the battery. At the moment, the GT3 cars would simply be too heavy and the more mass they have, the more of a safety issue it will become at some point. Personally, I would prefer it if we agreed on completely CO2-neutral fuels now and we'll have to see what the future brings"

Let's take a look at the DTM: This year was the first year under the responsibility of the ADAC. It was a challenging year with a solid foundation. Where do you see the road leading?

"Next year will see the arrival of new manufacturers, which will certainly give the DTM a little more push, also in sporting terms. They will certainly be super-motivated in their approach and want to make a mark at the front. However, this also means that they will invest a lot of money, test a lot, poach good people and this will of course gradually trigger a spiral. It is now up to everyone involved to monitor this and contain it at an early stage. Some existing teams will certainly be able to keep up. That's why 2024 will certainly be an exciting season."

Costs are always a big issue and are also the subject of intense debate in the DTM. How should you act, what does it take to reduce costs and keep the sport alive?

"You have to be careful when trying to save yourself a bit of money in the DTM. New technology packages for tyres, cars and teams have certainly led to a high level of testing this year. This is an issue that should be kept in mind and addressed. However, the testing effort is only one facet; GT3 racing has generally become too expensive. The cars started at €400,000 and even lower, and new models now cost up to €750,000. I don't think you need to say any more than that."

You have sent a clear signal of loyalty and predictability in your partnership with the DTM. Next year, the celebrations will continue with "Schumacher Sparkling" after the races. A sign of satisfaction with the commitment?

"I am very satisfied with the collaboration so far. I owe a lot to motorsport and if not in the DTM, where else can I get involved? Formula 1 is still too big for us financially. Maybe it will be something for the future at some point. But realising the partnership with the ADAC in the other series alongside the DTM is simply good and the right thing to do."

How has the feedback been about the season?

"When guests or now even fans have tasted my Schumacher wines, the feedback has always been very positive. So yes, the feedback has been really good and the products seem to be well received."

Away from the podium and hospitality: can the fans in the paddock also look forward to more "Schumacher" presence? The wine bar was already in the paddock at the Nürburgring this year. Will the offer be expanded?

"We have planned that. Of course, this is always very costly, also financially. I'm looking at possibly taking it to the next level earlier than planned next year, because it was really well received in the paddock at the Nürburgring despite the weather."

With the last questions, we also look at your junior David. How would you summarise his season?

"As far as David is concerned, he's now arrived in GT racing. It just takes a while to understand these cars. Of course, David also made mistakes, but in terms of basic speed, he was significantly faster than the year before. It took us quite a long time to find a problem with the car. Unfortunately, we weren't able to fix it until the last race weekend. You could see that straight away in qualifying. The whole thing really annoyed me, which is why I spoke to the team. But that's the way it is in motorsport, it's not intentional, you just have to make a bit more effort and pay more attention to detail. But it was also very difficult this year in this field."

Where is David heading?

"We're still in talks about that."

Another change of subject: you have started a new partnership and are working with used cars. How did that come about?

"In a survey, my name "popped up" in connection with the terms 'trust' and 'expertise' when it came to cars. We spoke to our colleagues at wirkaufendeinauto.de and I find what they do there really interesting: The system is very fair, there is no obligation, you are given a price and can think about it. I've experienced it differently myself when I wanted to sell a car or two at the dealer. I think the new adverts with me as a brand ambassador for wirkaufendeinauto.de are going down really well, which makes me happy (grins)."